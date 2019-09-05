All new riders can get free or discounted rides by using an Uber promo code. Depending on which promo code you choose and the price of your first trip, your first ride could be free.

For example, if you choose promo code NEWRIDER15, you will get up to $5 off each of your first 3 rides. If your first trip happens to be less than $5, your first ride would be free. But if the price is more than $5, we’ll cover the first $5 and then you are responsible for the rest.