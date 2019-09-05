Find everything you need to track your success on the road.
*Terms apply.
|Maximum savings
|Per-trip savings
|How to get the discount
|Uber promo code
|$25 off
|Up to $2.50 off each of your first 10 trips
|Sign up with this code >
|NEWRIDER25
|$18 off
|Up to $3 off each of your first 6 trips
|Sign up with this code >
|NEWRIDER18
|$16 off
|Up to $4 off each of your first 4 trips
|Sign up with this code >
|NEWRIDER16
|$15 off
|Up to $5 off each of your first 3 trips
|Sign up with this code >
|NEWRIDER15
While there are no promo codes if you’re already riding with us, you still have lots of options to score discounts.
Earn 4% back on dining, and redeem points for Uber trips, gift cards, or cash back.
Enroll in Uber Rewards to get et $5 in Uber Cash every time you reach 500 points. Earn one point for every eligible dollar you spend on rides and Uber Eats, 2x points on UberX, and 3x points on Uber Black. Terms apply.
You can get $5 in credit toward your next ride by inviting friends to sign up with Uber. Once your friend has taken their first ride, you will receive $5 off your next ride. To see your invite code, tap Free Rides in the app menu. Terms apply.
All new riders can get free or discounted rides by using an Uber promo code. Depending on which promo code you choose and the price of your first trip, your first ride could be free.
For example, if you choose promo code NEWRIDER15, you will get up to $5 off each of your first 3 rides. If your first trip happens to be less than $5, your first ride would be free. But if the price is more than $5, we’ll cover the first $5 and then you are responsible for the rest.
Pricing depends on several factors, including a base rate, ride demand during the time of your request, tolls, and more. The type of ride you choose (such as Uber Pool or UberXL) and the city you’re riding in also affect the price of your trip. Use our price estimator to get an estimate in your city.
If and how much you want to tip is entirely up to you. You can tip in the app after rating your ride or give a cash tip, if you prefer. Please note that the promo codes and any discounts do not apply to tips.
*Valid for new riders only in the US. There are two ways to apply the code in order to receive the discount: 1) click on the “Sign up with this code” link, shared above on this page, or 2) apply the promo code in the Payment section of the Uber app prior to requesting your first ride to redeem the discount. Expires 30 days after the promo code is applied to your Uber account. Only one of the 4 new-rider codes shared above can be redeemed per rider. Cannot be combined with other offers. Discount does not apply to tips. Offer and terms subject to change