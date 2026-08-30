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Go anywhere with Uber

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Ride with Uber

Go anywhere with Uber

See prices
Log in to see your recent activity
See prices
Log in to see your recent activity
Ride with Uber

Go anywhere with Uber

See prices
Log in to see your recent activity
See prices
Log in to see your recent activity
Ride with Uber

Explore what you can do with Uber

Explore what you can do with Uber

Explore what you can do with Uber

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Planning your next getaway?

From weekend road trip to international destination, we've got you covered. Explore transport options, points of interest, and more with our new City Hub.

Drive when you want, make what you need

Make money on your schedule with deliveries or rides—or both. You can use your own car or choose a rental through Uber.

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Drive when you want with Uber

The Uber you know, reimagined for business

Uber for Business is a platform for managing global rides and meals, and local deliveries, for companies of any size.

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Uber for Business

Safety, simplified

Turn on and schedule your safety preferences, all in the Uber app.

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Illustration of woman inside a car with mobile in hand

Safety, simplified

Turn on and schedule your safety preferences, all in the Uber app.

Learn more
Illustration of woman inside a car with mobile in hand

Safety, simplified

Turn on and schedule your safety preferences, all in the Uber app.

Set up preferences
Illustration of woman inside a car with mobile in hand

Select your preferred language

English, EnglishChinese, 简体中文Spanish, Español (Internacional)

Select your preferred language

English, EnglishChinese, 简体中文Spanish, Español (Internacional)

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Uber Eats

Business

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