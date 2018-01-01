Cruise on two wheels with Uber Bike
Rent a convenient, easy-to-use electric assist bike provided by JUMP using your Uber app. Tap the menu icon in the top left corner of your app, select Bike and enjoy the bike ride!
Uber Bike is currently available in San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Washington DC, Chicago, and Austin, but may be coming to you soon! Upgrade your app to try Uber Bike today.
Find a bike near you
Easy to find, easy to ride
The bikes are currently located in many popular neighborhoods. It takes seconds to locate one and start riding.
The perfect commute
These electric assist bikes will have you moving faster than city traffic. So count the cars you pass with a smile, and enjoy a quicker trip to work.
Ride up, down, all around
The motor helps you as you pedal. You’ll feel like a warrior charging up hills.
How it works
Open the app and grab a bike
These electric bikes are convenient and easy to use. They can be easily found using the same app you use to call a car.
Step 1
Open the menu icon "☰" in the top left corner of your app and select Bike to unlock one. They’re located near you.
Step 2
Pick it up
We’ll give you a PIN to unlock it, and you’re off and riding for only $2 per 30 minutes in San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago and Austin, and $1 per 15 minutes in Sacramento and Santa Cruz.
Step 3
Step 4
Lock it and leave it
Lock the bike parallel to any public rack so it isn't in the way of pedestrians. You can use any rack in the bike zone on your map. Just make sure a JUMP bike isn't locked there already.
Safety tips
Before you hit the road, take a minute to read a few tips that can help keep you safe while you ride.
Uber Bike help
Frequently asked questions
How do I sign up?
Open your app left side menu to verify if you have access (“Bike” should be available).
How do I reserve an Uber Bike?
You’ll be able to find and reserve a bike using the same Uber app you use to call a car. Just tap the menu in the upper left corner.
Where will I be able to find a bike in my city?
Bikes can be found within the bike zone indicated on the map in the Uber app. More bikes will be added all the time, so expect to find them in convenient locations near you very soon.
How much does it cost?
San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago and Austin prices: $2 for the first 30 minutes plus taxes/fees, then prorated by the minute.
Sacramento and Santa Cruz prices: $1 for the first 15 minutes plus taxes/fees, then prorated by the minute.
Where can I ride in the city?
You can ride anywhere in town. When you’re done riding, leave it locked to any public bike rack within the zone indicated on the map in the app. You will be charged extra fees if, at the end of your bike trip, the bike is parked outside the zone marked on the map.